ScholarshipAlert: Chad Powers shows us that the more things change, the more they stay the same

Here's something to ask yourself before we watch the video below: How many millionaires are in the room there? There's Steve Sarkisian, of course, a millionaire many times over. Four of his assistants will earn more than $1 million this year alone, and the rest of the on-field staff, plus senior off-field assistants like Torre Becton and Brandon Harris, are making at least $600,000 a year. There's the face on the screen, Texas ex Glen Powell, with a net worth reported between $7 and $12 million. And then there are the players. We don't know the exact price tag for the 2025 Texas roster, but we know it isn't cheap.

Most of these guys are making real money, with the goal of winning a national title and becoming an NFL draft pick.

And I say all that to say this: When Marshall Landwehr earns his scholarship, the mood in the room is no different than it's ever been at any time or at any level in college football.

In an age where his teammates are getting paid to be there, Landwehr paid his way to be in the room. Now in his fifth year, Landwehr didn't step on the field until his third year on the team. He didn't record a statistic until last season, as a redshirt junior, when he carved a role in special teams and recorded six tackles over 13 games. While they were earning money, he earned respect, and that respect burst out as the room erupted when Powell broke the news.

Hard work pays off.



Congrats @marshlandwehr, you're now on scholarship! 🤘



Special thanks to @glenpowell for the assist!#ChadPowers premieres Sept 30 only on Hulu pic.twitter.com/9CYBDG4ZLx — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 6, 2025

In 2021, Landwehr walked on and didn't see the field for a 5-7 team. In 2025, he's a special teams starter and a backup linebacker for the No. 1 team in the country, and he'll do so on scholarship.