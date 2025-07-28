Virginia Tech looking into tampering claim from FCS head coach

If it were up to North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver, there would have been a confrontation on the sidelines before his team's game with Howard last season. Not with any coach from Howard's staff, but with an unidentified Virginia Tech assistant that Oliver says was there to scout one of his players.

“That was pretty bold,” Oliver told reporters at a preseason event in North Carolin on Friday, via WRAL. “I couldn’t believe it. A couple coaches tried to calm me down and say, ‘Yeah, Coach, he’s just down here visiting.’ But I knew what it was."

Informed by his assistants that the assistant was there to visit a North Carolina Central administrator -- Virginia Tech was off the day of the NC Central-Howard game, on Nov. 15 -- Oliver moved his focus to the game, which NC Central won. “Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back,” Oliver said.

Oliver did not name the player, but following the regular season, NC Central J'Mari Taylor was in the transfer portal. After a season in which he rushed for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns, Taylor transferred to Virginia at a reported price tag of $400,000.

On Saturday, Virginia Tech responded to the allegation from Oliver.

“We were made aware Friday afternoon of a public comment suggesting a potential NCAA rules concern involving a member of our coaching staff. This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel," Virginia Tech said in a statement Saturday to WRAL.

“Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately.”