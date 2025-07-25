Michigan in "advanced discussions" to play game overseas

For years, there have been discussions in NFL circles of wanting to expand to Europe, and the league has taken games overseas to a number of locations the past several years.

At the college level, Notre Dame took their 2023 season opener against Navy overseas as the Fighting Irish played a "home" game in Dublin, Ireland.

Now another college program is close to showcasing their brand game across the pond.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel shares that the Wolverines are in "advanced discussions" to open the 2024 season overseas.

The game would be played in Germany at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, as the Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines would be set to play Western Michigan.

Back before COVID, Jim Harbaugh famously took his Wolverines squad on international trips to Rome, Paris, and South Africa before the coronavirus pandemic scrapped their spring overseas travel plans in 2020. While they never played a game, they did hold spring practices overseas at that time, combined with "extraordinary life experience."

The stadium seating capacity at Deutsche Bank Park is listed at 55,000, and previously hosted NFL games including the Chiefs and Dolphins, and Colts and Patriots during the 2023 regular season.

Western Michigan has international play on their football resume already, as the Broncos played Cincinnati in Toronto, Canada back in 2007.