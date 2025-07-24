Missouri inks Eli Drinkwitz to extension, plus enhanced salary pool for assistants and support staff

Missouri has announced a contract extension for head coach Eli Drinkwitz today.

The approved amendment extends his contract through the 2029 season.

The veteran head coach, entering his sixth season in Columbia, has led the program to double-digit win seasons for the first time in ten years and is sitting at 38-24 overall. The 38 wins marks a milestone, as he passed Dan Devine for the most wins through a head coach's first five seasons.

Selected as the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year, Drinkwitz is an impressive 21-5 since the start of that 2023 season, including an 11-5 mark in SEC play.

Recognizing the rebuild has been a complete team effort in the facility, the deal also includes an "enhanced salary pool" for assistant coaches, the strength and conditioning staff, and support staff personnel.

Drink previously inked a contract extension back in November of 2022 that tied him to the school through 2027, and that one increased the salary pool for assistants from $5.2 million to $6.3 million.

Drinkwitz, who made $6.25 million last fall, and the program kick off this fall on a Thursday night, August 28th when they welcome Central Arkansas in the "Kickoff in CoMo" at Memorial Stadium.