North Carolina reportedly among schools with sights set on SEC

Inside Carolina shared today that North Carolina is among a group of schools "seeking a potential departure from the ACC" when the next round of conference realignment comes around."

The report goes on to add that the Tar Heels could be considered a leader in that pack of programs, alongside ACC mate Clemson.

UNC reportedly has their sights set on a move to the SEC, should a move come to fruition.

The ACC has a steep exit fee currently around $93 million, but that figure takes a significant dip to $75 million when the 2030-31 school year rolls around, and that could be a major deciding factor for the school, if a move hasn't already been made by then.

North Carolina, on the heels of hiring one of the most successful NFL coaches of all-time to lead their program, is uniquely positioned to boost both their financial profile as well as elevate their brand over the next few years and combined with their historic men's basketball program and success in multiple other sports, should be a relatively attractive school to add to a conference portfolio.

Yesterday, the football program announced they have sold every available ticket for 6-game slate for Belichick's debut season. To have season tickets sold out before the end of July is a prime sign of the budding excitement in Chapel Hill heading into this fall.