Chris Hatcher, Samford moving to hire new chief of staff

The man who used to be college football's youngest director of football operations is now among the sport's youngest chiefs of staff.

Caysey Colant is joining Chris Hatcher's program as chief of staff for Samford football, FootballScoop has learned.

This move comes in just a few short years since Colant defied the odds to become the youngest director of football operations for any NCAA program, at the mere age of 20, when he filled that role for Louisburg College.

Proving his versatility, Colant showed he could be an on-the-field assistant coach in 2024, when he served as the wide receivers coach for Barton College.

He also has coaching experience at the junior college level.

Samford, entering its 11th season with Hatcher at the helm, opens in primetime on Thursday, Aug. 28, against West Georgia.