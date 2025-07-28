Deion Sanders to address coaching future

Deion Sanders isn't hosting a typical start-of-preseason-camp press conference today in Boulder, Colorado.

Entering his third season at the helm of the University of Colorado football program, Sanders has kept a remarkably low profile much of this summer with few public appearances; he's spent most of his time on his Texas ranch rather than at his Boulder-area home.

So, how is it known that when Sanders, aka Coach Prime, addresses media today that it's not going to be the typical roster outlook?

It's already been announced that Sanders will have his "medical team" with him when he meets reporters around midday. As Zach Barnett reported less than two months ago for FootballScoop, Sanders also was away from his team earlier this summer due to health concerns.

The Buffaloes open training camp today in advance of their season-opener against Georgia Tech Aug. 29 at home beneath the lights of Folsom Field.

This press conference "will add some clarity," a source told FootballScoop.

Ongoing health issues have been a problem for Sanders across the past four years. In the middle of his Jackson State program's 2021 season, Sanders was hospitalized in a Jackson, Mississippi-area intensive care unit for a length stay following complications that arose from surgery on his foot.

Sanders eventually revealed that he had two toes amputated off the foot and later shared that he developed blood clots that left him unconscious for an extended time.

“You say, 'Prime, how can you say Lord I thank you and it's hard for you to help yourself?,'" Sanders said in November 2021. "Because I'm alive.”

A College and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sanders is preparing for his sixth season as a collegiate head coach. He went 27-6 at Jackson State, including a 12-0 run in 2022 before losing the Celebration Bowl. He's 13-12 at Colorado after last season's nine-win campaign.

But the coming campaign marks a major change for Sanders: it's the first time at Colorado he won't have either of his two youngest sons, Shedeur Sanders, triggering the offense or Shilo Sanders, roaming at safety on defense.