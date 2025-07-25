Dave Aranda draws parallel to 'The Wolf of Wall Street' when discussing transfer portal

The question was about the negative side-effects of the transfer portal and NIL. The answer was... not about that. At least not at first.

Three seconds in, when Baylor head coach Dave Aranda uttered the phrase "they're throwing midgets," you realize you're in for a wild ride. Aranda has a cerebral personality, a deadpan delivery, and a diverse set of interests. That means anything is viable to come out of his mouth at any time, and when it does he'll deliver it with a straight face. Recall last year when he likened calling plays to being a fighter pilot trying to avoid being shot out of the sky.

Aranda was making a point on how too often in college football coaches will make players feel like a part of the proverbial family only to treat them like commodities it's go time. To make that point, Aranda recalled the scene in The Wolf of Wall Street when Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and company are discussing hiring a little person to throw at a spinning wheel of money. But before they can do that, Hill points out, they must first make the performer feel like one of them.

Here's how it sounded coming out of Aranda's mouth.

Baylor’s Dave Aranda just gave one of the most bizarre answers to a question I think I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/AMmTAatKCm — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 25, 2025