It remains to be seen how Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels -- it still feels weird to type that -- perform on the field, but the stands will be full when they get there.

UNC announced Wednesday that it has sold every single ticket for its 6-game home schedule. That means selling every season ticket and individual game ticket.

This means that, on July 23, the only place to buy a ticket to Richmond at North Carolina on Sept. 13 is the secondary market. Think about that for a minute.

Belichick's Tar Heels open with TCU on Labor Day, Sept. 1, a game that will be broadcast to an exclusive national audience on ESPN. After a road game at Charlotte in Week 2, the Heels return home to face Richmond on the 13th. UNC's ACC opener will be the highlight of the schedule as Clemson comes to town on Oct. 4.

North Carolina's next home game will be against Virginia in the South's Oldest Rivalry. In the 130th edition of the game, North Carolina will look to win its fourth of the last five meetings and increase its all-time lead to 67-59-4. North Carolina's home schedule concludes Nov. 8 with Stanford and rival Duke on Nov. 22. Belichick claims his first words as a 2-year-old were, "Beat Duke!" Manny Diaz and co. will look to make the former toddler eat those words.

UNC's regular season concludes at rival NC State on Nov. 29.