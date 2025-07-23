While modern college football is transactional, Justin Wilcox makes the case for why coaching cannot follow suit

Whether we like it or not, or can agree or no, the introduction of both NIL and the transfer portal flipped college athletics in a number of ways, but perhaps none more obvious than the transactional environment both changes have brought along with them.

If players don't like where they are on the depth chart? Transfer.

If they don't like where they're at with NIL earning opportunities? Shop around, then transfer.

An industry built on developing relationships through recruiting and genuine connection has now being taken over by decisions primarily of a transactional nature.

Cal's Justin Wilcox was asked about the transactional nature of college football today and if it has made his job harder as a head coach of an ACC program, and he provided an interesting answer.

"I think the natural response, when you see some of this movement, is to get defensive and say, 'Well this is just transactional now, and I'm just going to put up a shield.'"

"But they are still young guys that are 17-23 years old. They need coaching. They need mentorship. This is our job now as coaches. Yes. There are going to be guys that leave, and that might sting but you still have to go all-in to them. Because if you make it transactional, and there is no relationship, that doesn't work in college. They need that."

"Is it the same that it used to be? No. If you don't like that as a coach, then you don't have to work here. You don't have to do this job. But this is our job now, and sure it's tough at times, but you've got to continue to pour into them because once it feels like there is no relationship, and it's 100% transactional, that does not help your team."

Hear more from Wilcox in the clip.

Justin Wilcox with a candid answer on CFB today



