Mike Norvell: "I don't want a team full of sidekicks"

Mike Norvell spoke nearly 2,500 words at the main podium at ACC media days in Charlotte on Wednesday, and nearly every one of them was shouted. No one can possibly doubt his enthusiasm for Florida State's 2025 season, which is understandable given how miserable 2024 was.

The horrors of 2024 do not need repeating, but let's do it anyway: FSU won one game against FBS competition, and they barely even won that, surviving 6-7 Cal by a 14-9 decision at home in a game where the Bears missed two field goals and had the ball inside the FSU red zone in the final two minutes. The Seminoles lost seven games by 15 points or more. FSU's three rivals -- Clemson, Miami and Florida -- pummeled them by a combined 96-38. Notre Dame beat them by 49. They were one of the worst teams in the country. Worse, they were one of the most miserable teams in the country.

Out went 33 transfers, plus a senior class of 26. In came 23 transfers, plus a signing class of 23. "We had some real conversations," Norvell recalled. "Ultimately, it wasn't for everybody."

Norvell feels great about his 2025 team because every single player on the roster embraced the highest expectations imaginable.

"You know, you talk about the climb, and we all have a desired destination. Everybody wants to get to the top. We've seen that. A couple years ago, we got to lift the trophy. Most people talk about it; we've seen it. We know what that looks like," Norvell exclaimed.

"But on the flip side of it, when you're climbing a mountain, there might be some times where you slip and where you stumble. But the most important step along the journey is the next one. People that are willing -- regardless of the circumstance, regardless of what you find yourself in, that you're willing to take the step to go be your best, to put everything that you have in -- I don't want a team full of sidekicks. I want guys that are willing to grasp it, to hold it, to push it, to step for it and to go be it, and that's what's needed, and that's what I believe I'm seeing within this football team."

Though the outside world has hung Florida State's 2-10 record around its neck for the past eight months, but internally, the moment the clock hit zero on the Florida game, the 2024 FSU team effectively ceased to exist, and its record reset back to 0-0. The 2025 team won't be anchored down by 2024's 2-10 record any more than 2024 was buoyed by the 13-1 mark of 2023. If new QB1 Thomas Castellanos has anything to say about it, this team won't lack for confidence.

"I believe in what it's going to be, and I'm excited to get back on that practice field as we build as we continue to climb to August 30th for our first opportunity to go put on display what this team has the potential to be," Norvell said.











