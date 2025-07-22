Jimbo Fisher has a new job

After a season away, Jimbo Fisher is still out of coaching but is now back in college football. He has joined ACC Network as a studio analyst, ESPN announced Tuesday at the opening of ACC media days.

Fisher, of course, went 83-23 as Florida State's head coach from 83-23 from 2010-17 with three ACC titles and one national title. From 2012-14, FSU went 39-3 and dropped only one ACC game. Fisher was also the Seminoles' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2007-09. "I've always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I'm looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group," Fisher said.

He'll work primarily as a studio analyst on ACC Huddle, the network's pregame show, alongside host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal.

In conjunction with Tuesday's announcement, ESPN also revealed ACC Huddle will travel to the biggest ACC game each week, beginning with LSU at Clemson on Aug. 30. The show will then trek to Illinois at Duke on Sept. 6 and Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Sept. 13, with following sites to be determined.

The announcement means ESPN will produce three traveling pregame shows each Saturday -- College GameDay on the Mothership, ACC Huddle and SEC Nation on SEC Network.

Apropos of Jimbo joining the ACC Network, we share this gem from ten years ago. Enjoy!



