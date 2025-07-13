College football's "most hated man" is popping off again

Even his own boss calls him "the most hated man in college football."

So, it should come as no surprise that he's running his mouth once again.

Who? Disgraced and fired former Michigan Wolverines football staffer Connor Stalions, that's who.

After TCU coach Sonny Dykes - again, this isn't breaking news - said that his Horned Frogs program was tipped off to Michigan's illicit activities and thus altered its signaling for the two teams' College Football Playoffs semifinals battle three years ago, Stalions has publicly responded with a de facto shoulder shrug.

"To be tipped off that your next opponent is good at stealing signals is like saying you were tipped off that you had an upcoming game," Stalions said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and which yielded a much longer diatribe.

It's worth noting, at this point, that Stalions was seen as a very attuned analyst/staffer for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan program who was particularly adept at helping the Wolverines' defense.

With that in mind, and since the game in question is the TCU-Michigan CFP Semifinals in which the Wolverines were heavily favored, consider this:

TCU worked Michigan's defense silly, to the tune of 51 points, 488 total yards, leads of 21-3, 34-16 and 41-22; the Horned Frogs scored a pair of defensive touchdowns and yet nearly had 28 minutes' possession, just missed 500 yards' offense and never led by fewer than three points once the scoring initiated.

Stalions, however, was nonplused.

"To save everybody's time so we can move on from the same recycled story from Coach Dykes, I'll provide some more details and we can wrap this up," said Stalions, now a high school defensive coordinator and whose Detroit-area prep boss, William McMichael, called "the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions." "We lost because we turned the ball over and had a poor game tackling."

J.J. McCarthy had 343 yards passing, threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards, as well as an additional touchdown, but did throw two crucial interceptions.

Presumably, Stalions is throwing the eventual first-round NFL Draft pick under the bus in this screed.

