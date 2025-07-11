Source: Western Michigan hires rapid riser to key staff role

Just a few seasons ago Lee Menefee was the defensive line coach at his alma mater, a Division III program that goes by Sewanee: The University of the South.

He left his role with his alma mater to break into major college football at Rice, where he was director of recruiting and high school relations, where he helped guide a recruiting effort that resulted in the highest ranked class since recruiting rankings were tracked.

Menefee was in that role just one season before being elevated to director of football operations for the Owls, and we're told he's on the move with a new role in the MAC.

Sources tell FootballScoop Menefee, who graduated as a two-time all conference selection at linebacker with a degree in Molecular Biology and Genetics, will be the new general manager and associate athletic director for Lance Taylor's program at Western Michigan.

He joins a program in Kalamazoo under Taylor, who is heading into his third season leading the Broncos.

Western Michigan punched their ticket to the Salute to Veterans bowl last season after a 6-6 campaign, but lost that contest to South Alabama to drop to 6-7 on the year.

Taylor now partners with a new GM in a changing landscape of college football, as the fast-rising Menefee, who also spent a few seasons coaching linebackers at Division III Birmingham Southern, will look to provide key guidance in a GM role that has never been more critical in the history of college athletics.