College head coach qualifies for prestigious golf tournament

Last fall, on a podcast appearance hosted by FootballScoop, Tre Lamb talked candidly about his elite golf game.

Thursday, he put his golf on display for the world.

The first-year coach at Tulsa and among the youngest head coaches anywhere in FBS, Lamb on Thursday fired a 3-over-75 to qualify for the Oklahoma State Amateur Qualifier in a qualifying round at The Club at Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow.

"Something interesting about me is that I'm a plus-1 handicap in golf," Lamb said last October after he had guided his then-ETSU squad through flood-ravaged North Carolina and secured a road-win. "So, I think there would be a nice competition nationwide to find a better head coach in Division I football that could beat me.

"Will Healy, when he was at Charlotte and Austin Peay, he and I have had some good matches. He's a scratch golfer as well. I haven't played with many coaches that I couldn't beat in golf. It's my only hobby. I don't fish, I don't play tennis, I don't play pickle ball. I probably play 50 rounds of golf a year. In the offseason, I play a lot. I've got two little girls, and a wife that support me fully and they let me go have four hours to myself every once in a while on a golf course.

"That's probably an interesting fact about Tre Lamb that you didn't know."





Lamb now has officially qualified for the Oklahoma State Am later this month at Cedar Ridge Country Club, also in Broken Arrow.