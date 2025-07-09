Minnesota's P.J. Fleck lands extension worth more than $40 million guaranteed

There's going to be a lot more rowing the boat in the 'Land of 10,000 Lakes.'

The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday that its veteran head coach, P.J. Fleck, had signed and the school's board of trustees had approved a contract extension for Fleck that extended through the 2030 college football season.

The elongated six-year pact features $36 million in guaranteed salary and an additional $9 million in retention bonuses as long as Fleck remains atop the Golden Gophers through the term.

Per the contract terms, retention bonuses start at $1 million and escalate up to $1.6 million over the balance of the deal; the St. Paul Pioneer press first noted the stair-stepping structure for Fleck's bonuses.

He also can earn additional bonuses for on- and off-the-field accomplishments for the Minnesota program, ranging from Big Ten finishes, bowls and College Football Playoff appearances as well as academic and other incentives.

Heading into his ninth season atop the Golden Gophers program after leading Western Michigan to unprecedented success, Fleck needs two more wins to reach 60 in his career at the school. Overall, Fleck has won 86 games as an FBS head coach.

Perhaps most remarkable for his tenure at Minnesota: Fleck has guided the Golden Gophers to a perfect 6-0 bowl record. He has guided Minnesota to wins against Georgia Tech, Auburn, West Virginia, Syracuse, Bowling Green and Virginia Tech.

Overall, the Minnesota program has won eight-straight bowl games.