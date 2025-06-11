Jim Harbaugh reports clean bill of health following heart, hip procedures

Jim Harbaugh said last October that the only way he'd ever stop coaching was if his heart stopped beating. After a couple offseason procedures, hopefully that possibility is more remote than ever.

Harbaugh met with the media on Tuesday and said he went through two procedures in the offseason, hip replacement surgery and a cardiac ablation.

A cardiac ablation is "a treatment for irregular heartbeats, called arrhythmias. It uses heat or cold energy to create tiny scars in the heart. The scars block faulty heart signals and restore a typical heartbeat," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"The doctors can't find anything wrong with me," Harbaugh said, via ESPN. "A-grade."

Harbaugh experienced an irregular heartbeat during the LA Chargers' game with the Denver Broncos last October, which caused him to seek treatment during the game and wear a heart monitor for two weeks afterward.