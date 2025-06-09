Sources: Vince Marrow leaving Kentucky to become general manager of Louisville football

Marrow has been with Stoops for the entirety of his run at UK, dating back to 2013. He joined the staff as tight ends coach, and along the way has acquired a reputation as one of the top recruiters in college football, with came with responsibilities and job titles -- including associate head coach, recruiting coordinator, and NFL liaison. He was paid $1.3 million to wear all those hats for the Wildcats. Bill Belichick pursued Marrow for a coaching role on his North Carolina staff in December, and in 2020 was heavily pursued by Mel Tucker and Michigan State but remained at UK for an eye-popping-at-the-time $900,000 annual salary. That salary made him the highest-paid position coach in college football and paid him as much Kentucky's offensive coordinator at the time.