Sources: Vince Marrow leaving Kentucky to become general manager of Louisville football

Vince Marrow, a 12-year member of Mark Stoops's staff at Kentucky, is leaving to become the general manager of arch-rival Louisville, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Monday. ESPN first reported the news.
Marrow has been with Stoops for the entirety of his run at UK, dating back to 2013. He joined the staff as tight ends coach, and along the way has acquired a reputation as one of the top recruiters in college football, with came with responsibilities and job titles -- including associate head coach, recruiting coordinator, and NFL liaison. He was paid $1.3 million to wear all those hats for the Wildcats. Bill Belichick pursued Marrow for a coaching role on his North Carolina staff in December, and in 2020 was heavily pursued by Mel Tucker and Michigan State but remained at UK for an eye-popping-at-the-time $900,000 annual salary. That salary made him the highest-paid position coach in college football and paid him as much Kentucky's offensive coordinator at the time.
In taking a 3-year deal with Louisville, Marrow will oversee recruiting, roster management, and the portal for the Cardinals. The move is a major swipe across the brow for Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm -- who snapped U of L's 5-game Commonwealth Cup losing streak to UK with a 41-14 blowout win last November -- and a sign of the growing value of personnel executives in college football.
