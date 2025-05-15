The highest-paid tight ends coaches in college football: 2025 edition

The goal of this project is to catalogue and isolate the specific value of position coaching in major college football. How much is that position worth? How much is the head coach paying for position coaching, and how much is for additional duties like co-coordinator, run game coordinator, and the like?

At the tight end we have two examples, and both are by accident.

Nebraska and Oklahoma demoted Marcus Satterfield and Joe Jon Finley from their coordinator and co-coordinator positions (NU hired Dana Holgorsen to run its offense; OU hired Ben Arbuckle), but Satterfield and Finley remain on staff and, so far as we know, their salaries remain the same. The other tight ends coaches at or above $900,000 either serve as their staff's offensive coordinator or they wear more hats than a baseball team on a 3-city road trip. Vince Marrow is Kentucky's associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison. At Texas, Jeff Banks is the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

At a position that often puts one player on the field, our salary range here is more than $1 million.

$1.4 million: Marcus Satterfield, Nebraska

$1.3 million: Vince Marrow, Kentucky+

$1.2 million: Jeff Banks, Texas+

$1.15 million: Freddie Kitchens, North Carolina*

$1.1 million: Josh Henson, Purdue*

$900,000: Joe Jon Finley, Oklahoma; Todd Hartley, Georgia+

$775,000: Des Kitchings, Virginia*

$750,000: Shawn Elliott, South Carolina+; Drew Mehringer, Oregon+

$675,000: Russ Callaway, Florida*

$650,000: Keenan Bailey, Ohio State

$638,000: Kyle Richardson, Clemson+

$625,000: Chris Thomsen, Florida State+

$600,000: Bryan Ellis, Alabama; Jordan Paopao, Washington

$575,000: Grant Cain, Indiana+

$550,000: Matt Lubick, Kansas+; Taylor Mouser, Iowa State*

$525,000: Freddie Whittingham, Utah+

$500,000: Ben Aigamaua, Auburn; Jon Cooper, Mississippi State+; Joe Cox, Ole Miss+; Brian Wozniak, Michigan State+

$400,000: Brett Bartolone, Colorado+; Steve Casula, Michigan; Abdul Hodge, Iowa

$370,000: Robby Discher, Illinois+

$357,000: Nate Letton, Wisconsin

$325,000: Josh Stepp, Cincinnati; Morgan Turner, Arkansas

$275,000: Josh Cochran, Texas Tech; Eric Koehler, Minnesota; Gavin Locklear, NC State

$265,000: Ryan Wallace, Louisville+

$250,000: Alec Abeln, Tennessee; Alex Atkins, LSU+

$225,000: Michael Nysewander, West Virginia

* - Offensive coordinator

+ - Assistant head coach/co-offensive coordinator/special teams recruiter/recruiting coordinator