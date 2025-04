The highest-paid running backs coaches in college football: 2025 edition

After a detour into NFL draft research, we are back with a look at running backs coaches.

While salaries are rising, you'll notice this list lacks plusses and asterisks of other positions. Only one running backs coach, Auburn's Derrick Nix, carries an offensive coordinator title, and there are fewer co-coordinator/run game coordinator titles, and running backs coaches are more likely to carry special teams duties than their peers coaching the O-line or wide receivers.