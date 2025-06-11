Former Ohio State coordinator leaves post as offensive coordinator overseas

The Rhein Fire of the European League of Football announced today that they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Ed Warinner, a veteran college coordinator and assistant coach.

"I want to thank Coach Warinner for his commitment over the past months," Rhein Fire GM Max Paatz shared in the team's release.

"The last games have shown that things aren’t clicking on offense. The reasons are complex, and the circumstances have been far from easy. We part on good terms."

The team's release shares that after their game against the Paris Musketeers, Warinner requested to return to the US, citing family reasons and the Fire respected that wish following the team's 1-2 start to the year. Receivers coach Mario Shulz is stepping is to take over the offensive game planning, a new offensive coordinator is expected to be named next week.

Fans of college football will remember the Warinner name as the former offensive coordinator at Ohio State for a few seasons, and a two-time FootballScoop Offensive Line Coach of the Year award winner.

After a few seasons with the co-offensive coordinator title under Urban Meyer mentoring the Buckeyes offensive line from 2012-14, Meyer promoted Warinner to offensive coordinator in 2015 and moved him to tight ends coach in 2016 while he maintained the offensive play caller role.

The program and Warinner parted ways prior the 2017 season, and Warinner went on to coach the offensive line at Minnesota, Michigan, and Florida Atlantic before landing overseas with the Rhein Fire in Europe as their offensive play caller.

Prior to joining Meyer's staff in Columbus, the veteran college assistant held coordinator roles at Army and Kansas and coached the offensive lines at Army, Air Force, Illinois and Notre Dame earlier in his career.

