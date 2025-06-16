Sources: Ohio finds new running backs coach, special teams coordinator

Barely two months before its opening game at Big Ten resident Rutgers, Ohio University has a new running backs coach and special teams coordinator, FootballScoop has learned.

Blair Cavanaugh is joining Brian Smith's inaugural Ohio Bobcats staff to fill both of those roles on offense and running special teams, sources tell FootballScoop.

Cavanaugh is set to replace Matt Butterfield, who resigned last month for "personal, family reasons and to help deal with a health issue," sources shared.

A former Portland State and Oregon State player in his own college days, Cavanaugh also has great lineage in the game; his father, Mike, is one of the sport's most enduring offensive line coaches. The elder Cavanaugh spent the past five seasons between Arizona State and most recently in Dan Lanning's Oregon program.

For Blair Cavanaugh, this opportunity with the MAC Champion Bobcats marks his first full-time FBS job. He climbed the ranks at FCS program Incarnate Word, arriving as a special teams analyst and earning the full-time special teams coordinator role.