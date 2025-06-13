Miami elevates top young assistant's defensive role

Coming off a nine-win season that it punctuated with a MAC title-game appearance and postseason win, Miami (Ohio) has elevated a key member of its defensive staff, FootballScoop has learned.

Mitch White has been promoted to the role of defensive backs for Chuck Martin's RedHawks program, sources told FootballScoop this week.

White joined the Miami staff in 2024 after spending the previous season at Utah State, where he was defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

He's also worked with the programs at Stephen F. Austin and Notre Dame College, as well as the CFL's Montreal Alouettes.

A former star player at Michigan State who spent six years in the NFL, White -- whose twin brother, Myles, coaches wide receivers and is the passing game coordinator for Syracuse -- has quickly climbed through the coaching ranks. He's well-regarded for his development of players, and White helped coach Raion Strader to first-team All-MAC honors in 2024 during his initial season on the RedHawks staff.

After falling to Ohio in the MAC Championship and then dispatching Colorado State in its bowl game, Miami under the veteran Martin is set to kick off its 2025 season with a Thursday night, primetime clash at Wisconsin Aug. 28 followed nine days later by a trip to another Big Ten Conference foe, this time Rutgers.