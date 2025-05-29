EA Sports drops trailer for College Football 26

After waiting more than a decade for a new college football video game, waiting merely 365 days for another feels like cheating.

EA Sports will release College Football 26 in July, and the trailer dropped on Thursday.

In our neck of the woods, the biggest development is the addition of coaches' likenesses to the game. Spotted in the trailer are Ryan Day, James Franklin and Steve Sarkisian. In all, EA says over 300 coaches are in the game:

Suit up for Dan Lanning. Compete against Kirby Smart. Recruit as or against James Franklin. Go toe-to-toe with current coaches who bring distinctive playstyles to the field. Strategize like they would with their unique playbooks for a more authentic coaching experience.

What else new do you see?



