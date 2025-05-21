Mike Locksley, Maryland accused of "tampering" with Transfer Portal signee

The "tampering" term in sports used to primarily only be heard around free agency or trade periods in professional sports, perhaps most notably in the NBA or NFL.

Now, it's not far behind the ubiquitous college sports terms of "NCAA Transfer Portal" and "House Settlement" and "revenue sharing" these days.

The latest? That's Richmond head coach Russ Huesman making an on-the-record accusation of "tampering" against Maryland and Terps head man Mike Locksley.

The subject at the center of this latest salvo? Richmond place-kicker Sean O'Haire, who generated truly rare and remarkably efficient productivity during the 2024 season despite officially redshirting the campaign.

"Maryland tampered with our kicker and gave him $50,000," Huesman said per a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "They came in (and) they tampered. The kid had zero interest in transferring; they offered him money.

"It happens all over and there's nothing the NCAA is going to do about it."

A Kildare, Ireland, native who did not grow up playing American football, O'Haire nonetheless was a limited-exposure standout for the Spiders as they advanced to the FCS Playoffs in 2024. Appearing in five games -- four regular season and an FCS Playoff contest, O'Haire drilled all 12 of his field goal tries and also converted a perfect 9-for-9 on extra-point attempts.

The NCAA just passed legislation a year ago that allowed players to not only participate in up to four regular-season games but also appear in the postseason without losing the right to redshirt. Thus, despite scoring 45 points for Huesman's Richmond program a year ago, O'Haire still has four years of collegiate eligibility.

An admittedly frustrated Huesman said he was both shocked and "unshocked" by the situation.

"When I found out how it transpired ... then I was unshocked, because that's what happens," Huesman said. "This was on Maryland. This was on (O'Haire's representatives)."

Huesman, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch, did say he would have a message for Locksley and any other member of the Maryland football coaching staff.

"I'll tell (Locksley) I don't appreciate it," Huesman said. "And if I see any others (Maryland coaches), I'll tell them I don't appreciate it.

"But there's nothing you can do about it."

Huesman's comments were published just a day after NCAA President Charlie Baker made clear his organization will not govern college athletics, as it pertains to paying players and distributing revenue under the impending House Settlement, moving forward.