SMU bolstering defensive staff with SEC experience

Demerick Gary is returning home, and SMU is bolstering its defensive staff with an SEC assistant in the process.



Sources tell FootballScoop that Gary is departing his role as a defensive quality control coach at Arkansas to return to his alma mater, SMU. CBS Sports is reporting the same.



Gary is going to be the assistant defensive line coach for the Mustangs, sources told FootballScoop Friday.



Appearing in 49 games in an SMU career that concluded just six years ago, Gary has quickly climbed the coaching ranks.



He’s been on staff at North Texas previously for two years, when he helped coach the Mean Green defensive line.



Gary had a previous stop at Arkansas and also at Houston, as well as beginning his career as a high school coach in his native Texas. He’s been honored on multiple rising stars coaching lists.



Coming off an appearance in the ACC Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, SMU is set to open its 2025 season Aug. 30 against East Texas A&M before a showdown the ensuing week against in-state rival Baylor.