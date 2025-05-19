NFL owners to vote on proposal to ban "tush push" this week

There hasn't been a play in modern football that seems to draw as much scrutiny as the "tush push" popularized by the Eagles the last several years.

The last several seasons there has been chatter about a movement to ban the play, but those talks tend to fizzle out before a decision is made.

Adam Schefter shares that this week, NFL owners are expected to week on Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis, where they will vote on a proposal brought forth by the Green Bay Packers, to ban the "tush push."

Conversations were had about the controversial play back at the spring league meetings in West Palm Beach, but this week Schefter notes that an actual vote is expected.

Suggestions have been made previously about limiting players who could line up within a certain distance from the quarterback, or banning the push from behind / aiding of the runner at all, while none of those have made it into the rule book, the Eagles continue to convert short-yardage situations at a clip that is clearly frustrating to opposing coaches.

A number of people have dug into the success of the "tush push" over the years to provide data behind the most scrutinized play in professional football.

During the 2022 season, the Eagles converted on a remarkable 93% of their "tush-push" attempts, according to ESPN.

The 2023 and 2024 seasons saw slight decreases, to 88% in 2023 and then the Eagles converted just 39 of their 51 attempts (76.5%) in 2024. That drop last season also coincided with the retirement of longtime center, and future NFL Hall of Famer Jason Kelce who is perhaps the most under-appreciated part of the entire scheme.

I've shared this publicly before, but if Power or Mesh were converting at an 80-90% clip, coaches would be laughed at if they mentioned banning the play. To further put it in perspective, you don't hear high school coaches complaining about banning Trap from the Power-T.

I wouldn't expect owners to come together to ban a play like the "tush push," but the NFL also isn't exactly known as the organization that does things that makes the most logical sense.

Schefter adds that the Detroit Lions proposal to reseed the playoffs following first round games is another topic set to go to an owners vote as well this week.