ACC coaches presented with proposal to supplement spring ball with NFL-style OTAs

ACC coaches heard a proposal from the AFCA to supplement spring football with NFL-style OTAs across the spring and early summer, according to a report Wednesday from Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports. The presentation occurred at the ACC's annual spring meetings in Amelia Island, Fla.

In addition to 15 practices typically occurring in March and April, teams would have the option for up to 21 on-field activities across five weeks that could take place before spring ball or after it, even into June.

ACC coaches were also in favor of eliminating the spring portal in favor of one winter window. The AFCA has unanimously proposed a window lasting from Jan. 2-12.

This is the first I've seen of a plan to add OTAs on top of the traditional spring football period. The thought here has always been that the avenue to slow down portal activity in December is to delay spring football and/or move to an OTA-style system, thereby eliminating players' need to find a new location by the beginning of the spring semester in January. By pushing spring football from March/April to May/June, the NCAA could move the portal to February, allowing the season to end and giving players time to find their new homes before competing for jobs after the spring semester has concluded.