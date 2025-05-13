"Very real possibility" Bill Belichick never coaches a game for the Tar Heels, one report shares

Just four days ago, Pablo Torre shared a storyline that Jordon Hudson, the now famous 24-year old girlfriend of UNC head coach Bill Belichick, was being banned from the facilities in Chapel Hill.

The storyline was almost immediately shot down by a statement that came directly from North Carolina just hours after it picked up steam nationally.

Torre, who has floated a number of additional Belichick and Jordon Hudson storylines in the days that have followed, now has another hot take picking up momentum as the UNC coach's relationship status continues to be a story dominating headlines in unprecedented ways.

Asked if the situation has become contentious enough that Belichick would make it to the team's season opener, Torre added fuel the fire with his answer to a question on The Domonique Foxworth Show.

"I think there's a chance, an absolutely real change, that he doesn't. The reason I say that is because even before the Jordon Hudson thing became public, even before it went from messy backstage to now, obviously messy everywhere, the date that matters the most is June 1st."

For a refresher, June 1st is the date cooked in Belichick's contract where his buyout drops from $10 million to $1 million, meaning a split between the two sides would be relatively cheap by coaching buyout standards.

Torre contends that drop in the buyout could be an escape hatch of sorts for a situation that has become contentious, to say the least.

Belichick's dating life has, fair or not, dominated discussions about his return to coaching when the buzz should be continuing to build about the Hall of Fame coach and his team approaching summer and then fall camp before an exciting season opener against TCU September 1st.

What started off as one of the most intriguing hires of the off season for all football reasons, has been the one to dominating headlines all off season for things that have nothing to do with football, and there will continue to be a ton of eyes on the program now as June 1st draws closer.