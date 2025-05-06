Winningest coach in D3 school's history takes Division II job

Southern Connecticut State has hired Joe Loth as its new head coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Loth comes to SCSU from nearby Western Connecticut State, where he was the winningest coach in school history. Beyond that, Loth inherited a program in 2012 that had lost its last 21 games. By 2013, the Wolves posted an 8-2 season and never really looked back; Loth set the school record for wins in 2018, never suffered another losing season, and leaves the program coming off a 9-2 campaign with a MASCAC championship and a win over Alfred University in the ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl. Western Connecticut State made six postseason appearances under Loth, including a berth in 2023 Division III playoffs.

"Coach Loth has a proven history of rejuvenating programs and a long track history of success," said SCSU AD Terrance Jones. "I'm thrilled to welcome Joe, his wife Keri and his sons Zachary and Tyler, to Southern Connecticut and look forward to many years of success for the Owls."

Loth brings a history of explosive offenses to New Haven; his Wolves squads never ranked lower than second in yards or points in the MASCAC, and set a program record in 2023 with 49.2 points per game.

He inherits an Owls program that went 4-6 in 2024 and last enjoyed a winning season in 2016.