Michigan to suspend head coach Sherrone Moore for two games

Michigan will suspend head coach Sherrone Moore for two games during the 2025 season, according to a report Monday from ESPN.

Moore, the Wolverines' second-year head coach, will miss U-M's Week 3 and 4 games with Central Michigan and Nebraska, the report said. This plan will allow Moore to coach the Wolverines' highly-anticipated non-conference game at Oklahoma, where Moore played offensive line from 2006-07.

The suspension is further fallout from the Connor Stalions advanced scouting scandal which engulfed the 2023 season. Moore was caught up in the scandal when investigators alleged he deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions. Moore later produced the text messages for NCAA enforcement staff after they were discovered via "device imaging." Moore claimed he deleted the text because he was angry at Stalions.

In addition to missing games against the Chippewas and Cornhuskers, Moore will be barred from all team activities in those weeks and will also face additional recruiting restrictions. The NCAA could hit Moore with further punishment; full resolution is expected before the beginning of the season. Michigan is scheduled to meet with the NCAA's infractions committee next month, according to NBC Sports.