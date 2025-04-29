Boise State sets salaries for Spencer Danielson's coaching staff for 2025 season

After handing out a new contract with a raise for head coach Spencer Danielson on Tuesday morning, Boise State then took care of Danielson's staff.

Boise State will pay Danielson's on-field assistant coaches nearly half a million dollars more in 2025 than it did in 2024, and that's while the highest-paid assistant on Danielson's staff, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, took a step back to become an analyst.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is now Danielson's highest-paid assistant, presumably becoming the first assistant in Boise State history to cross the $500,000 mark. He netted a $110,000 raise to $550,000 in 2025.

On a percentage basis, the biggest movers were edges coach Jabril Frzier and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Nate Potter. Potter saw a $200,000 raise to $460,000 upon his promotion to OC, while Frazier saw his salary grow by two-thirds from $120,000 to $200,000.

In all, Boise State will pay $1.585 million more to Danielson and his assistants, with a total salary of $5.245 million. Thanks to Mike Prater of Bronco Nation News, this is a great look at the finances at the high Group of 5 level.

Coach (Title) 2024 Salary 2025 Salary Raise Spencer Danielson (Head coach) $1.1 million $2.2 million $1.1 million (100%) Erik Chinander (DC/DL) $440,000 $550,000 $110,000 (25%) Nate Potter (OC/TEs) $260,000 $460,000 $200,000 (77%) Stacy Collins (AHC/STC/LBs) $365,000 $360,000 -$5,000 (-1%) Tim Keane (RGC/OL) $260,000 $350,000 $90,000 (35%) Zak Hill (PGC/QBs) $465,000* $290,000 -$175,000 (-38%) Matt Miller (co-OC/WRs) $215,000 $290,000 $75,000 (35%) James Montgomery (RBs) $195,000 $285,000 $90,000 (46%) Demario Warren (CBs) $240,000 $260,000 $20,000 (8%) Jabril Frazier (Edges) $120,000 $200,000 $80,000 (67%) Total $3.66 million $5.245 million $1.585 million (43%)