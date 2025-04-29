Boise State sets salaries for Spencer Danielson's coaching staff for 2025 season (Boise State Football Coaching Staff)

Boise State Football Coaching Staff

Boise State sets salaries for Spencer Danielson's coaching staff for 2025 season

By Zach Barnett

Apr 29, 20253 hours ago

0comment-bubble

After handing out a new contract with a raise for head coach Spencer Danielson on Tuesday morning, Boise State then took care of Danielson's staff. 

Boise State will pay Danielson's on-field assistant coaches nearly half a million dollars more in 2025 than it did in 2024, and that's while the highest-paid assistant on Danielson's staff, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, took a step back to become an analyst. 

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is now Danielson's highest-paid assistant, presumably becoming the first assistant in Boise State history to cross the $500,000 mark. He netted a $110,000 raise to $550,000 in 2025.

On a percentage basis, the biggest movers were edges coach Jabril Frzier and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Nate Potter. Potter saw a $200,000 raise to $460,000 upon his promotion to OC, while Frazier saw his salary grow by two-thirds from $120,000 to $200,000.

In all, Boise State will pay $1.585 million more to Danielson and his assistants, with a total salary of $5.245 million. Thanks to Mike Prater of Bronco Nation News, this is a great look at the finances at the high Group of 5 level. 

Coach (Title)2024 Salary2025 SalaryRaise
Spencer Danielson (Head coach)$1.1 million$2.2 million$1.1 million (100%)
Erik Chinander (DC/DL)$440,000$550,000$110,000 (25%)
Nate Potter (OC/TEs)$260,000$460,000$200,000 (77%)
Stacy Collins (AHC/STC/LBs)$365,000$360,000-$5,000 (-1%)
Tim Keane (RGC/OL)$260,000$350,000$90,000 (35%)
Zak Hill (PGC/QBs)$465,000*$290,000-$175,000 (-38%)
Matt Miller (co-OC/WRs)$215,000$290,000$75,000 (35%)
James Montgomery (RBs)$195,000$285,000$90,000 (46%)
Demario Warren (CBs)$240,000$260,000$20,000 (8%)
Jabril Frazier (Edges)$120,000$200,000$80,000 (67%)
Total$3.66 million$5.245 million$1.585 million (43%)

* - salary earned by previous staff member

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...
0
Show comments for this article