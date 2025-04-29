Boise State sets salaries for Spencer Danielson's coaching staff for 2025 season

After handing out a new contract with a raise for head coach Spencer Danielson on Tuesday morning, Boise State then took care of Danielson's staff.
Boise State will pay Danielson's on-field assistant coaches nearly half a million dollars more in 2025 than it did in 2024, and that's while the highest-paid assistant on Danielson's staff, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, took a step back to become an analyst.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is now Danielson's highest-paid assistant, presumably becoming the first assistant in Boise State history to cross the $500,000 mark. He netted a $110,000 raise to $550,000 in 2025.
On a percentage basis, the biggest movers were edges coach Jabril Frzier and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Nate Potter. Potter saw a $200,000 raise to $460,000 upon his promotion to OC, while Frazier saw his salary grow by two-thirds from $120,000 to $200,000.
In all, Boise State will pay $1.585 million more to Danielson and his assistants, with a total salary of $5.245 million. Thanks to Mike Prater of Bronco Nation News, this is a great look at the finances at the high Group of 5 level.
|Coach (Title)
|2024 Salary
|2025 Salary
|Raise
|Spencer Danielson (Head coach)
|$1.1 million
|$2.2 million
|$1.1 million (100%)
|Erik Chinander (DC/DL)
|$440,000
|$550,000
|$110,000 (25%)
|Nate Potter (OC/TEs)
|$260,000
|$460,000
|$200,000 (77%)
|Stacy Collins (AHC/STC/LBs)
|$365,000
|$360,000
|-$5,000 (-1%)
|Tim Keane (RGC/OL)
|$260,000
|$350,000
|$90,000 (35%)
|Zak Hill (PGC/QBs)
|$465,000*
|$290,000
|-$175,000 (-38%)
|Matt Miller (co-OC/WRs)
|$215,000
|$290,000
|$75,000 (35%)
|James Montgomery (RBs)
|$195,000
|$285,000
|$90,000 (46%)
|Demario Warren (CBs)
|$240,000
|$260,000
|$20,000 (8%)
|Jabril Frazier (Edges)
|$120,000
|$200,000
|$80,000 (67%)
|Total
|$3.66 million
|$5.245 million
|$1.585 million (43%)
* - salary earned by previous staff member