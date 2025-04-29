Boise State reportedly finalizes new deal with Spencer Danielson, doubling his salary

After a historic year, Boise State has finalized a new contract for head coach Spencer Danielson ESPN shares.

Danielson just wrapped up his first full-season leading the Broncos, where he was able to retain one of the most electric players in college football in Ashton Jeanty - who would go on to have a season worthy of the Heisman Trophy any other year before finishing second in the voting to Colorado's Travis Hunter - and also lead the Broncos to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

The new five-year deal will double his salary to an average of $2.2 million annually, the report shares.

Tabbed to take over as the interim head coach with four games left in the 2023 season following the dismissal of Andy Avalos, Danielson made an immediate impact, leading the team to a 3-1 finish and Mountain West title.

In his first season as the full-time head coach, Danielson followed that up with a 12-2 season and another Mountain West title, catapulting Boise State football back to the top of the proverbial mountain as the premier Group of Five program in college football.

With 18 games under his belt, Danielson is an impressive 15-3 overall and 10-0 in Mountain West conference play.

ESPN's Pete Thamel adds that the new deal includes significant commitment to both the coaching staff and the Broncos support staff as well.