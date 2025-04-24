Fox working to hire Robert Griffin III as No. 2 college football analyst

Fox has a new QB2, and he's a former No. 2 pick in the draft.

The network is expected to hire Robert Griffin III as its new No. 2 college football game analyst, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Thursday. He'll replace Brock Huard, who left the network to join his son's high school coaching staff.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, Griffin was that season's Rookie of the Year and on the track to NFL superstardom until suffering a catastrophic knee injury in the playoffs. Though he remained in the NFL through the 2020 season, Griffin's playing career was never the same.

Griffin entered television in 2021 and had offers from both ESPN and Fox after executives from both networks were "blown away" by his audition, as Marchand reported for the New York Post at the time. "Some said Griffin's was among the top tryouts they have ever viewed," he wrote. Griffin called college football games for ESPN and served as an analyst on the network's NFL shows, eventually working his way to the Monday Night Countdown desk.

However, ESPN replaced Griffin with Jason Kelce on the Monday Night crew ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and then fired him outright last August.

Now, Griffin is set for a comeback, assuming ESPN lets him out of his contract.

If completed, Griffin would join Jason Benetti in what would instantly become one of the most fun booths in college or pro football.







