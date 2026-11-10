Details of Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's new contract revealed

Nebraska has once again witnessed a 5-0 start devolve into a 5-4 record, and that has created opposite results for its coordinators. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen was shown the door. Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich was extended.

On Tuesday, HuskerOnline published details of Aurich's extension, which will keep him under contract with Nebraska through the end of the decade.

The extension comes with a 50 percent raise for Aurich in 2027; previously set to earn $1.2 million, he'll now make $1.8 million. His salary rises to $1.9 million in 2028 and an even $2 million in '29. He would owe $3 million if departing for an assistant coaching position at another university before February 2028.

In addition to the standard bonus clauses, Aurich can earn $125,000 if Nebraska finishes among the top 20 nationally in total defense and $125,000 for finishing in the top 20 in scoring defense. The current Husker unit is 12th and 17th in those categories. (One has to wonder why Aurich's representation didn't insist upon per-play or opponent adjusted efficiency metrics that isolate defensive performance; now, Aurich's bonuses are tied to how often Nebraska's offense forces his unit on the field and how many touchdowns the offense and special teams allow.)

However, in a definite win for Aurich and his reputation, he is believed to be the first NU assistant ever to get guaranteed private flight time. He can fly privately on Nebraska's dime for 10 hours per year.