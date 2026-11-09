Nebraska inks defensive coordinator Rob Aurich to extension

Nebraska’s offense has dominated the conversation in Lincoln since the weekend. On Monday, Matt Rhule gave the other side of the ball some attention.

Rhule shared today that defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has signed a contract extension “to stay with us for two more years."

Aurich signed a three-year deal when he was hired last December, so Nebraska is adding two years to a contract that is less than a year old. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Huskers rank in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense, yards per play and run defense in Aurich’s first season.

A year ago, Nebraska gave up nearly 70 more rushing yards per game than it did in 2024 and ranked 95th nationally against the run. The Huskers allowed 77 points in late-season blowout losses to Penn State and Iowa, and Rhule fired John Butler. Back in December, we reported that Rhule went to the Mountain West for Butler’s replacement.

On Saturday, Rhule fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen after a 24-13 loss at Illinois dropped Nebraska to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. The Huskers started 5-0 and have scored 54 combined points during a four-game losing streak. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas has taken over play-calling duties.

“Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season,” Rhule said. “Our offensive plan and execution is simply not working.”

Two days later, he extended his defensive coordinator. That sends a pretty clear message to the fan base, the locker room and any other program considering making a run at Aurich this off season.

Aurich’s path to Lincoln ran through just about every level of college football. He’s from Spring Lake, MI and played linebacker at Minnesota Duluth (D-II) from 2006 to 2010. He finished as the program’s second all-time leading tackler with 310 stops and won two Division II national championships.

He got his start at Bemidji State (D-II - MN) in 2014, coaching linebackers and special teams before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. He spent 2018 through 2021 at South Dakota (FCS) as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, then called the defense at Idaho (FCS) in 2022 and 2023.

Aurich joined Sean Lewis’ staff at San Diego State in 2024 to coach the edge rushers and was promoted to defensive coordinator for 2025. In his first season as an FBS coordinator, the Aztecs allowed 12.6 points per game, fifth in the country. They ranked seventh in yards allowed and posted three shutouts. Aurich also inherited a run defense that allowed 207 yards per game and cut nearly 100 yards off that number, and he was named a Broyles Award nominee.

When Nebraska announced the hire, Rhule called Aurich “one of the top young defensive coaches in the country” and said “success has followed Rob at every stop he has made during his coaching career.”