Purdue Fires Defensive Coordinator Kevin Kane

Purdue head coach Barry Odom has relieved Kevin Kane of his duties as defensive coordinator, effective immediately, the school announced Sunday.

The move comes one day after the Boilermakers’ 34-29 Homecoming loss to Maryland, which dropped them to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play. Purdue’s defense ranks No. 123 nationally in total defense and No. 124 in scoring defense, allowing 32.3 points per game. The unit has surrendered 31 or more points in each of its last three losses (to Washington, Penn State, and Maryland) and ranks at or near the bottom of the conference in several key categories, including third-down defense.

Kane’s second tenure in West Lafayette lasted just nine games. Odom rehired him last December after longtime associate Mike Scherer departed following the 2025 season (when Purdue finished 2-10 with another bottom-tier defense). Kane previously served as defensive coordinator under Ryan Walters in 2023 and 2024, periods in which the Boilermakers’ defense ranked among the worst in the Big Ten, finishing last in multiple categories in 2024 while allowing 39.9 points per game.

The hire drew significant criticism at the time, given Kane’s prior results. Odom, who has a long personal and professional history with Kane dating back to their time overlapping at Missouri, defended the decision and said results would serve as the proof. Kane also spent the 2025 season as nickel and outside linebackers coach at Minnesota before returning.

In 2027, the Boilermakers will have their third defensive coordinator in three seasons under Odom (Scherer in 2025, Kane in 2026, and now a vacancy). Kane was on a two-year deal that started at $850,000 and was set to rise to $1 million in 2027. Per the contract, he is owed the remainder of his base salary through Dec. 31, 2027—roughly $141,667 for the rest of this year plus the full $1 million for next season, with no offset for future earnings. He was previously owed the balance of a prior contract after being dismissed with the rest of Walters’ staff following the 2024 season.

Purdue’s remaining schedule includes games at Iowa, against Wisconsin, and against Indiana. No replacement has been named.