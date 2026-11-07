Tulane AD releases statement following 'unacceptable' 50-point loss to Tulsa

Tulane AD David Harris released a lengthy statement Saturday evening following the Green Wave's 60-10 loss to Tulsa on Saturday -- on homecoming, no less.

"Today's performance by our football program was unacceptable, and far below the standard that we have come to expect in recent years. I understand the frustration and disappointment that our supporters feel. I am embarrassed by what transpired on the field in front of our student-athletes' families, alumni, fans and the entire Tulane community. While any loss is difficult to accept, today's defeat was particularly alarming given the point differential. Our play was not representative of the work, discipline and sacrifice made by those who established the standard we expect from Tulane Football.

Earlier this week, I relayed through a podcast interview that this season has not met the expectations of our department. With at least three games remaining in our season, our responsibility is to respond with urgency. Our student-athletes and staff have owned what happened, will evaluate it thoroughly and show meaningful improvement in the work ahead.

I am accountable for Tulane Athletics and the performance of our teams. I accept that responsibility and take it very seriously. We will continue to make an investment in our football program that matches the expectations we have for its success. Our team is focused on preparing for its next opportunity against Rice and a strong finish to the season."

The loss dropped the Wave to 4-5 and 2-3 in conference play in head coach Will Hall's first season.

Some amount of regression was expected following Jon Sumrall's departure to Florida, but the team looks wholly unrecognizable from an outfit that won the American and appeared in the College Football Playoff last season. Furthermore, Tulane won 43 games and reached four straight AAC championship games under Sumrall and Willie Fritz, and that standard has not been upheld this season.

Tulsa came into Saturday at 4-4 on the season, and in the Wave's previous home game, on Oct. 24, they lost 42-19 to UTSA. In between, Tulane needed overtime to beat a 1-7 Charlotte team. Tulane hadn't allowed 60 points in a home game in a decade.

Hall was promoted to maintain continuity following the standard-setting 4-year run, but thus far the trajectory looks more like what he did at Southern Miss, going 14-30 with one bowl trip from 2021-24.

Needless to say, this will be a situation to watch moving forward. The Wave visits 1-8 Rice next week (who lost 52-23 at North Texas on Saturday) before closing out the schedule with the AAC-leading Mean Green on Nov. 21. Tulane then closes its regular season at 6-3 South Florida.