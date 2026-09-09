LSU president confirms school will stand down, not roster NFL wannabes

We're told university presidents have much more important things on their plates than athletics. If that's true, they certainly have much, much more important things to worry about than whether the football team will add a certain reserve tight end and defensive lineman. And that is assuredly true at most schools. At LSU? Well, It Just Means More.

Amid a perhaps existential threat to his university's membership in the Southeastern Conference -- and, thus, perhaps an existential threat to his university, period -- LSU president Wade Rousse filed a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday confirming that the school submitted a 105-man roster to the conference that did not include former Cleveland Browns training camp player Dae'Quan Wright nor former New Orleans Saints training camp player Xzavian Harris.

Like the machinations of clock management, this college football season has already taught us more than we ever cared to know about the official process for submitting rosters. By submitting the roster as it did on Tuesday, LSU surrendered the fight to add Wright and Harris to the team for good.

“On the afternoon of September 4, 2026, I called and provided you with advance notice that LSU would not place Dae’Quan Wright or Zxavian Harris on the football roster. This was confirmed when LSU submitted its roster later that evening. On September 8, 2026, LSU filled its two remaining roster spots with eligible student-athletes. The roster is now locked for the season. LSU complied with SEC rules. This issue is moot," Rousse wrote, in a letter obtained by Front Office Sports.

“Also on September 8, 2026, I received notice of the special President’s and Chancellor’s meeting scheduled for tomorrow, September 10, 2026. At no point has LSU ever threatened to upset the meeting. But to be clear, LSU will not challenge, disrupt or seek to cancel or postpone this meeting. This issue is also moot.”

A copy of the letter sent by LSU president Wade Rousse to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey--confirming LSU no longer intends to roster Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris--has been obtained by @FOS.



Source previously told @FOS LSU had given up on rostering the players. This confirms. pic.twitter.com/g4wqkRnKnh — Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) September 9, 2026

A court hearing scheduled for Wednesday between LSU and the SEC was postponed on Wednesday. As of this writing, the SEC is still scheduled for its vote Rousse alluded to on Thursday; this was a vote to affirm the SEC's right to kick out a member in direct defiance of its rules, not a vote to kick LSU out.