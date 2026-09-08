Dabo Swinney takes aim at reporter after questioning approach to roster construction

Two days after the worst loss of his coaching career, Dabo Swinney was in no mood to relitigate how he built this Clemson roster.

At his Monday press conference, The State's Chapel Fowler asked Swinney whether he regretted anything about his offseason roster construction. Swinney, after answering that he has no regrets, took aim at Fowler, calling him a "gotcha guy."

"At the end of the year, you count them up, and that's when those type of questions are fair, to me," Swinney said. "Not after one game, to maybe the best team in the country."

The one game was Saturday's 51-10 loss at LSU, the worst defeat of the Swinney era. Former five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, taking over at quarterback after Cade Klubnik moved on, threw a pick-six and spent most of the night running for his life behind an offensive line that had no answers for the Tigers pressure schemes.

Clemson brought in around 10 transfer portal additions this cycle but did not add a veteran quarterback or reinforce the offensive line, the two spots that certainly looked shakiest in Baton Rouge.

Whether Dabo likes it or not, when your front five get pushed around in a 41-point loss, the roster-building questions are going to come.

Swinney has never hidden how he feels about the portal. He has spent years arguing that his way, developing high school recruits and keeping a locker room together, is still able to stack wins. However, Clemson and Dabo are also coming off a 7-6 season, the worst of his tenure, that ended with a 22-10 Pinstripe Bowl loss to Penn State.

Swinney did not dodge the bigger picture Monday. He pushed back on the idea that the season is already lost.

"I just think it's a terrible mindset to have. We're not going to go undefeated every year," Swinney said. "We work all year for 12 days, and that's a bad day. And so you pick yourself up and you get back in the fight and you learn. Let's go get better next week."

One bad Saturday does not prove a roster philosophy wrong, and Swinney is absolutely right that the math looks different in November than it does in Week 1. He is also running a program where the room for "trust the process" gets thinner every year the portal reshapes rosters around him. Fowler covers Clemson for The State, and although plenty will argue the question is premature considering where we are in the college football season, his question was a fair one for the particular moment. Swinney clearly saw it quite differently.

Stay tuned to The Scoop.

Dabo Swinney chastises @chapelfowler for asking if he regretted anything about his approach to roster construction, calls him a “gotcha guy” for asking a totally fair question



He has lost the plot pic.twitter.com/Y3tUMTdcOq — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 8, 2026