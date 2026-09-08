NCAA will not overturn Michigan-Western Michigan outcome, despite MAC plea

The NCAA has denied the MAC's plea on Tuesday to overturn the outcome of Saturday's controversial Michigan-Western Michigan game.

The MAC argued on WMU's behalf that the Big Ten replay crew lording over the game did not follow the NCAA's protocol in judging exactly when Broncos safety Micah Davis touched the ball from an out-of-bounds position. The clock reviewed by the replay crew showed one second remaining, while the clock shown to NBC viewers showed time had expired. The MAC argued that NCAA rules dictate the officials go with NBC's clock over their own -- for what it's worth, that's the protocol in in the NFL -- which would have ended the game 12-7 in WMU's favor. Given a second chance, Michigan connected on a 47-yard rainbow to win the game 13-12.

The NCAA did not comment on the protocol issue raised by the MAC, and instead pointed toward 1-1-3-b, which prevents the NCAA from overturning game outcomes after the fact. The NCAA also said the FBS Oversight Committee, the most powerful authority over game management in college football, does not have the authority to overturn outcomes.

In a memo obtained by Ralph Russo of The Athletic, the NCAA's secretary-rules editor indicates that the replay official should default to the stadium clock, not the secret clock hidden from those in the stadium and viewers at home.

A memo, obtained by The Athletic, from the NCAA's secretary-rules editor and expected to go out to conferences and officials, clarifies the protocol to be used "When a replay review requires time to be restored ..." in a game. pic.twitter.com/gb3V9QwZnA — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoATH) September 8, 2026

While the official final score will remain Michigan 13, Western Michigan 12, that is not exactly the final, final outcome of Saturday night's affair at the Big House.

The MAC also appealed to the College Football Playoff to recognize WMU as the winner of the game. While the CFP will officially recognize Michigan the winner and WMU the loser, the MAC is incentivized to raise the issue as frequently and as loudly as possible. The Broncos are the defending MAC champions, and getting selection committee members to recognize the Broncos as, if not 1-0, then 0.5-0.5 could be the league's best shot at a College Football Playoff berth. Western Michigan received 12 votes in Tuesday's AP poll, while Michigan fell from 16th to unranked.