Oregon assistant facing multiple charges for driving incident

Oregon assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples is facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving stemming from an accident back in April, according to documents obtained by The Oregonian.

Samples is preparing for his third season as the Ducks' assistant head coach and running backs coach.

According to dashcam footage obtained by the paper, Samples backed his Ford F-150 into a Eugene resident's Dodge Ram pickup and then drove away. The other tracked Samples down, and the two exchanged information. In a back-and-forth covering multiple months, the Eugene resident threatened to report the incident to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, and claimed Samples gave him a false name, and offered money and Ducks football tickets in order to not report the accident. Samples claimed he gave the false name -- DeSean Jackson -- as a joke after handing over documentation that provided his legal name, and that he regularly offers football tickets to anyone who asks.

Regardless, the Eugene resident emailed Lanning details of the accident on the morning of April 12. The resident nor his three passengers reported injuries at the time of the accident, but some are now claiming injuries and have hired lawyers, according to The Oregonian.

“We take these matters seriously and have taken appropriate action,” Oregon athletics said in a written statement to the paper.

Samples attended an initial hearing at Eugene Municipal Court on July 20 and is currently due back on Aug. 25. Oregon opened fall camp on Wednesday and begins its season Sept. 5 against Boise State.







