Arizona State reportedly adds UFL coordinator to staff

Corey Chamblin is leaving the UFL for the college ranks, and he is doing it with a twist.

Per James Larsen, Chamblin - who spent last season as the St. Louis Battlehawks defensive coordinator - has been hired as a Senior Offensive Analyst at Arizona State. It is a notable move for a coach whose entire résumé sits on the other side of the ball, and it lands him inside a program that has spent the last two years playing at a high level under Kenny Dillingham.

For those who have followed the spring leagues, Chamblin is a familiar name. He has been in that space since 2022, when he came aboard as the defensive backs coach for the Birmingham Stallions and won a USFL title. He jumped to the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL the following year, then returned to his hometown Stallions once the leagues merged, running the defense and coaching safeties on the way to the 2024 UFL championship. He spent two seasons as Birmingham's defensive coordinator before taking over the same job in St. Louis.

Chamblin was honored with the 2026 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year for the job he did with the Battlehawks defense, so the Sun Devils are adding a coach coming off the best individual recognition the league hands out.

His track record runs deeper than the spring leagues though. Chamblin was a CFL head coach twice over, leading the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts. He took the Riders to three straight playoff appearances and won a Grey Cup in 2013, which remains the signature line on a coaching career that has now touched three countries worth of football.

He's joining a staff in Tempe that has momentum on their side. They won the Big 12 and reached the College Football Playoff in 2024, then followed it up with an 8-5 season in 2025 that ended with a Sun Bowl loss to Duke. Adding an experienced coordinator as an analyst will prove beneficial for Dillingham and company.

The timing lands in an interesting week for the league Chamblin is leaving. The UFL announced it is relocating the Birmingham Stallions and Houston Gamblers ahead of the 2027 season as part of a market realignment, with plans to add two new markets in their place, grow to 10 teams by 2028 with Oklahoma City in the mix, and push toward a 12-team league by the end of the decade. For a coach who won a title in Birmingham and built a chunk of his spring résumé there, watching that franchise move on is a reminder of how quickly things can change.