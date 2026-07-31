Georgia Tech reportedly landing veteran NFL receiver DeAndre Hopkins on staff

Georgia Tech is expected to add former NFL star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to its offensive staff, according to a report from CBS Sports.

The report adds that Hopkins spent this week in Atlanta visiting with the Yellow Jackets, and the move reunites him with someone who knows him well.

That someone is Georgia Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey. Godsey was Hopkins' offensive coordinator with the Houston Texans, and the two crossed paths again in Baltimore this past season when both were with the Ravens. That longstanding relationship is at the center of how this came together.

Godsey is a former Georgia Tech quarterback, where he played from 1998 to 2001, and was a teammate of current head coach Brent Key. He spent 14 seasons coaching in the NFL before returning to his alma mater this offseason to run the offense. Bringing in a receiver he coached in the pros, and one of the most respected route runners of his era, could pay some big dividends.

Hopkins, 34, is coming off one of the more productive receiving careers the game has seen. He finished with more than 1,000 catches, north of 13,000 yards and 85 touchdowns across parts of 13 seasons with the Texans, Cardinals, Titans, Chiefs and Ravens. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. In his final season, he caught 22 passes for 330 yards and two scores in 17 games for a Baltimore team that leaned on him as a veteran presence in the receiver room.

Now he is set to move to the other side of the equation. The exact title has not been reported, but the expectation is a role on the offensive staff, an obvious fit given his resume and his history with Godsey.

Key and Georgia Tech went 9-3 in the regular season in 2025, its first nine-win regular season since 2014, and opened the year 8-0 while climbing as high as No. 7 in the polls before a Pop-Tarts Bowl loss to BYU dropped the final mark to 9-4. Quarterback Haynes King was named ACC Player of the Year, and the school rewarded Key with a new five-year contract that runs through 2030.

Adding a player of Hopkins' pedigree gives the Jackets a teaching voice their young receivers can lean on, and it gives Godsey a familiar face as he builds his offense in Atlanta.