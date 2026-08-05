Miami University’s “Cradle of Coaches” Documentary Premieres August 17

Miami University and Cincinnati-based production company RESLV have announced that the feature-length documentary Cradle of Coaches will premiere exclusively on Peacock on August 17, 2026. The 155-minute film explores the remarkable coaching legacy that earned the Oxford, Ohio, university its famous nickname and its outsized influence on college and professional football.

The announcement, shared by the university’s official account, highlighted the excitement around bringing the story of this legendary coaching pipeline to a national audience: “Miami University and RESLV are thrilled to announce that The Cradle of Coaches documentary will premiere exclusively on Peacock this fall. Soon, audiences everywhere will experience the story of our legendary coaching legacy.” A trailer accompanying the post showcases interviews, archival imagery, the Cradle of Coaches Plaza at Yager Stadium, and the Peacock branding.

Cradle of Coaches delves into the history of the leaders who shaped the game, their innovations, achievements, and the deep connections that link generations of coaches. It draws on rare first-hand interviews with people who played for, coached with, or worked alongside these figures, spanning more than a century of football history. The film includes never-before-seen archival footage, audio recordings, and behind-the-scenes material focused on icons such as Paul Brown, Ara Parseghian, Weeb Ewbank, Bo Schembechler, and others.

Featured voices include current and former NFL figures such as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh (both Miami alumni and Cradle of Coaches Plaza honorees), former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Miami alum Ben Roethlisberger, Cincinnati Bengals owner/president Mike Brown, Hall of Famer Lou Holtz, ESPN’s Chris Berman, Dick LeBeau, and many others connected to the tradition.

“The timing for this documentary couldn’t be more perfect. We have successfully captured rare, first-hand interviews with the individuals who lived it — those who played for, coached with, and worked alongside the greatest legends in collegiate and NFL history, spanning over a century,” said David Sayler, Miami University’s director of athletics.

Scott Thompson, director and founder of RESLV, added: “The Cradle of Coaches isn’t just a phrase — it’s a legacy that has shaped the game of football and the leaders within it. At RESLV, we’re honored to bring this powerful story to life. There’s no greater privilege than capturing the passion, leadership, and enduring impact of these extraordinary coaches. Partnering with Peacock allows us to share this incredible journey with a massive audience.”

The “Cradle of Coaches” nickname originated with Bob Kurz, a 1958 Miami graduate and former sports information director. In 1959, inspired by the simultaneous success of Miami-connected coaches—including Paul Dietzel at LSU, Ara Parseghian at Northwestern, Paul Brown with the Cleveland Browns, and Weeb Ewbank with the Baltimore Colts—Kurz coined the term (drawing on Miami’s older “Mother of Fraternities” moniker). He later expanded on the history in his 1983 book Miami of Ohio: The Cradle of Coaches.

The tradition is physically commemorated at the Cradle of Coaches Plaza outside Yager Stadium, which features life-size bronze statues of key figures including Paul Brown, Weeb Ewbank, Ara Parseghian, Bo Schembechler, John Harbaugh, Sean McVay, and others. While the plaza and most prominent recognition center on football, the broader Cradle of Coaches Association has inducted coaches from multiple sports. More than 100 Miami alumni have worked in collegiate or professional coaching or administrative roles.

Enjoy the trailer!

Miami University and RESLV are thrilled to announce that The Cradle of Coaches documentary will premiere exclusively on @peacock this fall.



Soon, audiences everywhere will experience the story of our legendary coaching legacy. #MiamiOH #LoveAndHonor pic.twitter.com/RYY5Y8NPrP — Miami University (@miamiuniversity) August 4, 2026