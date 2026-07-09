LSU to hold a booster meeting...

Not since the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce nuptials has an invitation to a private social gathering garnered so much intrigue.

On Thursday, top-level donors to LSU's Tiger Athletic Foundation were invited to a gathering at the Louisiana governor's mansion to "get a first look" at a "revenue generating opportunity." To set the bar low, the recipient was invited to be among the first to see "a first of its kind nationally" idea that "could quite possibly change the future of college sports in America."

Okay then.

And did we mention, this is at the governor's mansion?

"Let me be clear, this is not an ask for money. It's not a fundraiser. It's informational. This is a conversation about the future of LSU Athletics."

The meetings -- to take place Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 -- will assuredly be covered ahead of time and leaked afterward. But for now, this is all we have to go on.

Here’s the letter from the Tiger Athletic Foundation that LSU donors received announcing the unveiling of a new financial plan for athletics that stands to “quite possibly change the future of college sports.” https://t.co/vVCG6LpFVX pic.twitter.com/qZv2o6QuGn — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 9, 2026

As we wrote back in March after LSU brought Will Wade back to campus, the Tigers have nearly $270 million committed to just their current and former head coaches. That doesn't count their $1 million football general manager, nor their $3 million defensive coordinator. And let alone a football roster that will most expect will surpass $40 million, a football recruiting class that many think is on the verge of flipping the No. 1 player in the country, a basketball team that's actively trying to become one of the most pro-am teams in the sport's history, a baseball team that won the national title in 2025 looking for a bounce-back 2027 after missing the 2026 tournament, and everything else that's going on in Baton Rouge.

No one is doing it like LSU right now, and they seem to think they've cracked a code on how pay for all of it.