Sean Payton came up with a wild idea to help Bill Belichick break NFL wins record

Like the rest of us, Bill Belichick is not getting any younger.

When Belichick exited New England after 24 seasons, he left with 333 career regular season and playoff wins, 15 shy of Don Shula's record. Belichick already owns the unofficial title of Greatest NFL Coach Ever with his record six Super Bowl victories, but surpassing Shula would allow him to become the Undisputed Greatest NFL Coach Ever. And Sean Payton had an idea of how to help Belichick do just that.

As detailed in his piece for ESPN.com, published Tuesday, Seth Wickersham writes that Payton considered approaching Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner with the idea of hiring Belichick as the Broncos' head coach for the 2024 (and presumably 2025 seasons), long enough for Belichick to break Shula's record. Payton would become Denver's assistant head coach during that time while continuing to run the offense, and then resume his duties as head coach once Belichick achieved Win 348.

Payton and Belichick never worked together, but both are graduated valedictorian from the Bill Parcells Coaching School. Belichick worked under Parcells for years in New York (Giants), New England, and New York (Jets) again; Payton spent just three at Parcells side, in Dallas from 2003-05. Nevertheless, Parcells is a mentor to both, and Payton considered the idea to help Belichick cross the finish line.

"In the end, it was too complicated -- and maybe too fanciful," Wickersham writes.

More than two years removed, Belichick is now 74 years old, three seasons removed from coaching in the NFL and, barring something completely unforeseen, eternally stuck at 333 wins.

That is but one anecdote from an article full of them. Wickersham's book-lite (read: long) article embeds him with Payton as he prepared for the AFC Championship, a game the Broncos played with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham following the late-game injury to starter Bo Nix the week prior. Denver ultimately lost the game, but the article is incredible. My favorite scene, which dives into Payton's psychologically specifically and coaches generally: his encyclopedic knowledge of football and his own playbook, at the expense of more basic knowledge.

In a few minutes, Payton will walk to his car and drive 19 minutes home. Between 3 and 4 a.m., he will go to the bathroom with his phone. His social media feed happens to serve up highlights from the 2000 NFC championship. A good memory. Giants 41, Vikings 0. Payton was New York's offensive coordinator, just getting started. One of the highlights is of quarterback Kerry Collins hitting receiver Ike Hilliard in the seam for a 46-yard touchdown.

All Go Special! he thinks.

Screw Spinner. Payton texts Kilgore: Put All Go Special in the plan. But before Payton leaves the office, he wants to review a play from the divisional round. He clicks around, surfing between files. He can't find it. He's stumped.

"Paul?"

Paul is long gone.

Payton stares off, fumbling through his mind, stuck on something. He turns to me.

"Who did we play last week?"