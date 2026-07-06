Texas State loses an assistant coach

Texas State is in the market for a running backs coach after Barrick Nealy left the staff to pursue an opportunity outside of football, according to Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Nealy's replacement is expected to come outside the staff, and the program expects to have a new running backs coach in place before the opening of training camp.

Nealy was set to begin his third season at Texas State after six seasons at UTEP, the final four as running backs coach.

Nealy was not just an assistant coach at Texas State, but arguably the most important player in program history. A Dallas native, Nealy started his collegiate career at Houston but transferred to Texas State in 2003, and in 2005 led the Bobcats to the FCS (then I-AA) semifinals. A Second Team All-American and the Southland Conference Player of the Year, Nealy accounted for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns in a game at Texas A&M and produced more than 500 yards of offense and five touchdowns in a 50-35 playoff win over Georgia Southern. He still owns seven school records and sits in the top 10 in 30 different single-season and career categories.

After college, Nealy played professionally with the Minnesota Vikings and Calgary Stampeders, where he won a Grey Cup in 2008.

The new Texas State running backs coach will join the program at an opportune time. Lincoln Pare led the Bobcats last season with 1,128 yards and 12 touchdowns before graduating. Excepted starter Greg Burrell was dismissed from the team after an April arrest, and so the remaining Bobcat running backs all figure to have an equal opportunity to win a role this season, as none rushed for 100 yards last season. Texas State returns sophomore quarterback Brad Jackson after a freshman season in which he threw for 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for 744 yards and 17 scores, fifth most among all FBS players last season.

More broadly, Texas State is preparing for its first season in the new-look Pac-12 after going 23-16 with three bowl wins under head coach GJ Kinne. Texas State had not won an FBS bowl game until Kinne's 2023 debut season, and the 2005 FCS semifinal run was its only postseason success between 2023 and winning the Division II national championship back in 1982.