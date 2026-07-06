Former FCS strength coach facing criminal charges over death of player

Pennsylvania attorney general Dave Sunday's office announced Monday it has charged former Bucknell head strength coach Mark Kulbis with felony aggravated hazing and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and hazing over the 2024 death of Bison football player Calvin "CJ" Dickey, Jr.

According to the facts established by the Attorney General, Dickey was among a group of players directed to do 100 up-downs and plank drills as part of a freshman orientation workout on July 10, 2024. Dickey, listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, began visibly struggling during the drills, and Kulbis was aware Dickey had been diagnosed with Sickle Cell trait. The Attorney General alleges Kulbis did not call for help until after Dickey passed out, and he died two days later. Sunday's office said Kulbis was the only strength coach present at the time.

“Today, my office filed very serious criminal charges after investigating what took place at Bucknell University two summers ago. The facts show this was an intentional, deliberate hazing perpetrated by a coach who knew C.J.’s health condition made him vulnerable to extreme workouts,” Sunday said. “The facts show this defendant received information about C.J.’s health condition, along with training about NCAA anti-hazing standards, and disregarded that information. This is an extraordinary tragedy, worsened by the fact that C.J.’s death was preventable.”

Kulbis surrendered Monday morning and was arraigned on the charges listed above, and has since been released on $10,000 bond. The case will be tried by Pennsylvania deputy attorney general Jaime Keating. A hearing is set for July 28.

Kulbis left Bucknell in January 2025 according to his LinkedIn profile, and the Dickey family withdrew a lawsuit against him, Bucknell and other school officials in September of last year, according to The Athletic.