Texas Tech to get its own docuseries chronicling newsworthy offseason

Texas Tech has exuded Main Character Energy throughout college football's offseason, and so it makes sense that the Red Raiders will be the subject of their own docuseries.

Paramount announced Monday that its streaming service will air an as-yet-untitled series on Paramount+ "chronicling the Texas Tech football team through one of the most consequential offseasons in the history of the sport." No specific release date was announced, but Paramount said the 4-episode series has been in production since January and will air ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Obviously, all of that heavily implies we'll have a front-row seat to the Brendan Sorsby saga, but with footage beginning in January we should also get a look at how Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and Cody Campbell strategized and built a 2nd-ranked portal class to build upon their breakthrough 2025 season, spring practices, as well as the build up and aftermath of an 8-day period unlike anything in college football history.

The series will be directed by Micah Brown, who previously directed the Connor Stalions episode of Untold for Netflix, along with a Coach Prime series for Amazon Prime (which we admittedly did not watch). Skydance Sports will produce the show, which is the same group behind the critically-acclaimed Jerry Jones/Dallas Cowboys documentary series on Netflix.

Paramount's interest in Texas Tech is obvious, and the Sorsby drama that erupted earlier this month was merely a happy accident for the show's purposes. The Red Raiders are a prominent figure in Paramount+'s hit series Landman, so a series on Red Raider football was an obvious choice to keep those subscribers occupied between seasons. (For what it's worth, it's unlikely Taylor Sheridan had anything to do with this; he's set to leave Paramount/CBS for NBC's streaming service when his contract expires.)

"Texas Tech football has one of the most passionate fanbases in college sports, and this docuseries will give them an unprecedented look at what it takes to build an elite program," said Jane Wiseman, EVP & Head of Originals for Paramount+. "This series is exactly the kind of premium scripted and unscripted sports storytelling our subscribers love, and it will join the massive collection of world-class sports content on Paramount+."